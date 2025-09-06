Tight security arrangements for Ganesh immersion in city

Hyderabad: With the 11-day-long Ganesh festivities coming to an end, the stage is set to bid adieu to the widely popular deity with immersions of its idols at Hussain Sagar lake and various designated spots, preceded by the main Ganesh Shobha Yatra as well as smaller rallies across the city on Tuesday. The authorities have made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct for Ganesh immersion on Saturday. The city, though at stand still otherwise, will wear a colourful look as lakhs of devotees will join the Shoba Yatra, the grand procession marking the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi.

Extensive security arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the immersion procession with over 29,000-strong police force, accompanied by contingents of paramilitary forces, keeping a hawk-eye across the city. With the two important festivals Ganesh and Milad-un-Nabi coinciding for the third consecutive year, police made special security arrangements, particularly in sensitive areas of the Old City.

On Friday, the pandal organizers were seen preparing for the grand send-off to Ganpati. The 69-feet Khairtabad Bada Ganesh will be immersed at Bahubali Crane 4 in Hussain Sagar, followed by Balapur Ganesh and other major idols at the head of procession from different corners of the city. The administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth immersion of idols of various sizes in Hussain Sagar, and other lakes across the city.

The city is decked up for Ganesh idol immersion amid security and traffic restrictions along the processional routes. The Shobha Yatra of massive Khairtabad’s Maha Ganesh idol will start around 9 am and will reach NTR Marg around 1.30 pm and the process of immersion would be over by 2 pm. The GHMC, HMWS&SB, HMDA, Tourism Department, TGSPDCL and the Fire Departments have made requisite arrangements and have deployed personnel and machinery to ensure that the procession continues without any delays.

The Balapur Ganesh pandal is the oldest in Hyderabad and leads the Vinayaka procession in the Old city, covering a 19-km-long route from Balapur to Hussain Sagar. Processions from the adjoining areas will join the main procession of Balapur Ganesh.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi said that over 1.5 lakh Ganesh idols were installed across the city this year.

Special security arrangements have been made in sensitive areas in the city by the three Police Commissionerates for Ganesh immersion and the observance of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed. Police will also keep a tight vigil at the historic Mecca Masjid near Charminar and other sensitive areas in the Old City.

According to the police, over the last few days patrol teams have increased patrolling in lanes, bylanes, and mixed-community localities to maintain peace and ensure smooth conduct of festivals.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand said that all arrangements for the Ganesh Idols final immersion are complete. The immersion is expected to last for about 40 hours, with around 50,000 idols being immersed at Tank Bund alone.

Strong police security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents. A total of 29,000 police personnel will be on duty in shifts. In addition to the existing CCTV cameras, an extra 250 cameras and six drones will be used to monitor the immersion routes. Additional steps include anti-sabotage inspections, monitoring of social media, and deploying SHE Teams, drones, and camera-equipped vehicles.

The Commissioner stated that a ban on DJs has been imposed this year as they have caused multiple deaths and health issues for young people in previous years.

Arrangements by various departments

Authorities arranged immersion platforms in NTR Marg, People’s plaza, Buddha Bhavan for Ganesh idol immersion. The Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, District Collector Harichandana, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan and other officers on Friday inspected the arrangements at Hussain Sagar and stated that all arrangements were in place for smooth conduct of Ganesh idol immersion on Saturday.

The Commissioner appealed to citizens not to use colored paper bits during the immersion procession, as they are harmful to the environment and difficult to remove, besides causing inconvenience to commuters.