Time has come to prove strength of Nari Shakti: DK Aruna

Hyderabad: BJP national vice-president DK Aruna said that the time has come to prove the might of Nari Shakti in politics.

Addressing as chief guest at the BJP Mahila Morcha State Executive meeting here on Sunday, she asked the rank and file of the Morchato prove their strength in the ensuing parliament elections. The meeting was organised to mark International Women's Day, she explained the action plan ahead for the members of the Mahila Morcha for the ensuing parliament elections to win a majority of seats for the BJP.

She said that the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has been working for the empowerment and economic self-reliance of women. Also, the BJP under Modi has taken a historical decision to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the legislature to give their due representation in the political decision-making in the country. She asked women who want to contest in the ensuing elections to prepare their groundwork from right now.

She said BJP winning the ensuing parliament elections and Modi coming back as the prime minister for the third time is a forgone conclusion. Adding, Aruna said that the BJP will win a minimum of 12 LS seats in Telangana in the ensuing general elections.

The BJP leader said that the PM believes the country would develop and progress only when women achieve economic independence. Also, women have been giving encouragement and importance, citing 11 women serving as ministers in Modi's cabinet.

She said that women are struggling harder than men to sustain their families in rural areas. Thus, the education of girl children is necessary, and the Centre has brought out the Beti Padao Beti Bachao scheme. The women's self-help groups are provided Mudra loans and the free LPG connection scheme under UJWALA is introduced to provide the much-needed respite for the women flok in the rural areas cooking on the traditional method that is taking a toll on their health, she added.

Ensuing Adivasi woman to be the president of the country, fulfilling the promise of building the 500-year awaited grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya sets the leadership of Modi and the BJP government committed to delivering what it promises. Urging the members of the Morcha to work hard for the victory of the party, she stressed that women should not only prepare for the Assembly elections of 2029 but also, lead from the front to establish Rama Rajya.

BJP State Mahaila Morcha president Silpa Reddy and former MLA and state BJP vice-president Chintala Ramachandra Reddy attended as the chief guests for the meeting.