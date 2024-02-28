Time to defeat ‘anti-democratic, corrupt’ AIMIM: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday called the party rank and file to mount a resolute fight to defeat the AIMIM to win the Hyderabad Parliament seat.

Addressing a gathering in Goshamahal segment as part of the Bhagyanagar cluster ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ he alleged AIMIM turned into anti-development and corrupt depriving people of their due and share in development of Hyderabad.

Criticising the AIMIM, he said, "the Majlis join hands with whichever government comes to power. ‘It blackmails leaders and administration. It engages in unbridled corruption to amass ill-gotten wealth."

Reddy alleged the Majlis obstructed the Metro Rail facility to the Old City. ‘People are deprived of their dues of proper roads, drains, schools and other facilities. The Majlis siding with the governments in power not only controlling the administration, but also the police, to run its regime. "It is time to defeat AIMIM in Hyderabad LS seat and send a BJP MP to bring development to Hyderabad and Old city under PM Narendra Modi government for the third term," he added.

‘The cadre and leaders should strive to win all the 17 LS seats in Telangana, including the Hyderabad seat, to strengthen Modi’s leadership, he said.