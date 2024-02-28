Live
- From Childhood Dreams to Times Square: Gayathri Pusuluri Lights Up the Big Apple
- Yarlagadda Venkatarao conducts Ashtalakshmi Narayana Hrudaya Homam
- After BJP came to power, scams replaced with schemes: Purandeswari
- Former MLA Narayana's daughter campaigns for his father in Nellore City
- Miltenyi Biotec Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad
- YSRCP tribal leaders hold meeting to discuss on strategies in upcoming elections
- YS Jagan disburses YSR Rythu Bharosa for the fifth consecutive year
- Tension grips in Penukonda after TDP candidate protest over land grab
- Visakhapatnam: Forging partnership for sustainable development of fisheries
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad conducts door-to-door campaign in Kadiri
Just In
Time to defeat ‘anti-democratic, corrupt’ AIMIM: Kishan
Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday called the party rank and file to mount a resolute fight to defeat the...
Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday called the party rank and file to mount a resolute fight to defeat the AIMIM to win the Hyderabad Parliament seat.
Addressing a gathering in Goshamahal segment as part of the Bhagyanagar cluster ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ he alleged AIMIM turned into anti-development and corrupt depriving people of their due and share in development of Hyderabad.
Criticising the AIMIM, he said, "the Majlis join hands with whichever government comes to power. ‘It blackmails leaders and administration. It engages in unbridled corruption to amass ill-gotten wealth."
Reddy alleged the Majlis obstructed the Metro Rail facility to the Old City. ‘People are deprived of their dues of proper roads, drains, schools and other facilities. The Majlis siding with the governments in power not only controlling the administration, but also the police, to run its regime. "It is time to defeat AIMIM in Hyderabad LS seat and send a BJP MP to bring development to Hyderabad and Old city under PM Narendra Modi government for the third term," he added.
‘The cadre and leaders should strive to win all the 17 LS seats in Telangana, including the Hyderabad seat, to strengthen Modi’s leadership, he said.