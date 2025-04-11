  • Menu
TKR Educational Society Hosts Grand Press Meet with Jonita Gandhi

TKR Educational Society Hosts Grand Press Meet with Jonita Gandhi
TKR Educational Society held a special press meet featuring its leadership and acclaimed singer Jonita Gandhi, highlighting the institution’s growth...

TKR Educational Society held a special press meet featuring its leadership and acclaimed singer Jonita Gandhi, highlighting the institution’s growth and the upcoming Shiznay Cultural Fest. Chairman Teegala Krishna Reddy emphasised the society’s commitment to shaping future-ready students through world-class education. Secretary Dr T Harinath Reddy praised the Annual Day as a celebration of unity and innovation. Treasurer T Amarnath Reddy spotlighted Shiznay as a platform for artistic excellence. The event reflected TKR’s legacy of educational and cultural brilliance, promising a vibrant celebration blending tradition, talent, and global exposure.

