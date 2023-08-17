  • Menu
TMU warns of stir against Governor over TSRTC Bill

TMU warns of stir against Governor over TSRTC Bill
Highlights

The TMU has warned that the Bill should be approved by Thursday evening or else they will start agitations across the State from Friday

Hyderabad: The labor organisation TMU has set a deadline for Telangana State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on the approval of the RTC bill. The TMU has warned that the Bill should be approved by Thursday evening or else they will start agitations across the State from Friday.

To this extent, TMU leader Thomas Reddy said that he has assured the workers that he will examine all aspects and approve the bill for the benefit of the RTC workers, but the bill has not been approved so far. He said that if the bill is not approved, the labor unions will meet in the evening and announce the future action.

