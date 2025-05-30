Toastmasters District 126 Launches Jubilance 2025 Conference in Hyderabad

The Toastmasters District 126 Annual Conference, “Jubilance 2025,” kicked off at ESCI, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, bringing together members from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Nagpur. Distinguished Toastmaster Sujit Sukumaran graced the event as chief guest, while Manoj Vasudevan, 2017 World Champion of Public Speaking, delivered a captivating keynote.

The two-day conference featured speech contests in multiple categories, empowering participants to hone communication and leadership skills. Sainadh Gupta emphasised the role of Toastmasters clubs in supporting youth from diverse backgrounds. With thousands of members across college, corporate, and community clubs, Jubilance 2025 fosters personal and professional growth across the region.