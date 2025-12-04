Today’s school students will become tomorrow’s farm scientists: PJATU VC

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University’s (PJATU) College of Agriculture, Rajendranagar, celebrated Agricultural Education Day on Wednesday to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President and former Minister of Agriculture. The event aimed to inspire school students to explore careers in agriculture and allied sectors, reinforcing the vital role of agriculture in India’s development.

Vice-Chancellor Dr AldasJanaiah, addressing the gathering as the chief guest, emphasised that the programme was designed to introduce students to diverse aspects of agriculture and motivate them to pursue agricultural sciences after school. He suggested that the government should consider including agriculture and food sciences as a subject in the school curriculum alongside biology, to strengthen awareness and interest among young learners.

As part of the celebrations, students and dignitaries visited stalls set up by various university departments. Exhibits showcased cutting-edge practices, including vermicompost, drip irrigation systems, silkworm rearing, beekeeping, integrated crop protection methods, and seed technology innovations. Advanced demonstrations featured tissue culture, DNA fingerprinting, micropropagation, speed breeding chambers, biofuels, and organic fertilisers. The engineering, horticulture, and community science departments presented machinery, storage solutions, hydroponics, indoor gardening, and mushroom cultivation.

Dr Janaiah praised the dedication of faculty and students in presenting these practices and technologies. He highlighted that such exposure would help school students understand the scope of agriculture as a modern, scientific, and sustainable career path.

The event was attended by Registrar Dr Vidyasagar, Dean of Agriculture Dr Jhansirani, P G Dean Dr Eshwari, Associate Dean Dr Govardhan, heads of departments, and students from over 20 schools, including Government School Shivarampally, Adarsh Vidyalaya, Asia Grammar School, and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Teaching and non-teaching staff of the university also participated, making the programme a vibrant celebration of agricultural education and innovation.