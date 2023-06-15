Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 15-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: As a growing market for US producers and agribusinesses, the US Department of Agriculture in India (USDA), through its ‘Taste of America’ flagship campaign, has showcased premium, American-grown food and beverage products for the enjoyment of the Indian consumer. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro project pre-bid meeting was held on Wednesday, where the prospective bidders explained the importance and salient features of the Airport Metro project According to the Hyderabad Metro officials, the meeting was conducted as a sequel to the global tenders invited for selection of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractors for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project and the technical teams of 13 national and global companies that participated that included L&T, Alstom, Siemens, Tata Projects, IRCON, RVNL, BEML, PANDROL Rahee technologies and others. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao hailed the laying of the foundation stone for the 2,000-bed ‘Dashabdi Block’ at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) as a historic occasion that will be etched in the annals of Hyderabad’s history. He declared that the city is poised to become a Health hub in the near future. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Few MMTS trains have been temporarily cancelled till June 17 due to maintenance works at Secunderabad and Sanathnagar stations. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Following the increase in fares for testing and issuing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for vehicles by the State government, RTA activists alleged the irregularities in pollution testing centres and said that with the rising number of vehicles in the city, there is also a rise in the number of mobile pollution testing centres. Read More



