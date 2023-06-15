Hyderabad: Airport Metro project pre-bid meeting held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro project pre-bid meeting was held on Wednesday, where the prospective bidders explained the importance and salient features of the Airport Metro project According to the Hyderabad Metro officials, the meeting was conducted as a sequel to the global tenders invited for selection of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractors for the Hyderabad Airport Metro project and the technical teams of 13 national and global companies that participated that included L&T, Alstom, Siemens, Tata Projects, IRCON, RVNL, BEML, PANDROL Rahee technologies and others.

NVS Reddy, managing director, HAML stated that “Most of the preliminary works like survey, peg marking, alignment fixation has been completed and soil testing is in full swing. As per the updated survey and alignment fixation, now the 31 kilometres corridor between Raidurg metro station and Airport terminal station will have an elevated portion of 29.3 kilometres and an underground portion of 1.7 kilometre.

It will have nine stations including one underground metro station adjacent to the airport terminal. The prospective bidder’s queries pertaining to the civil structures, rolling stock (trains), signaling and train control systems, performance indices, technical specifications.”