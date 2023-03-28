Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Telangana State DGP Anjani Kumar said that maintaining a good health is important as it will help the police personnel to serve people better. He advised the police officers and other staff of DGP office to undergo mandatory health check-ups regularly. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The second phase of the Metro Rail in the city is likely to get delayed as the Centre has told the State government that the approval of such proposals depends upon feasibility of the project and availability of the resources. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Are you washing your house and surroundings, cleaning your vehicles with water and throwing on the main roads leading to water stagnation and damage the roads? Better stop it or else face a fine of Rs 5000 which the GHMC will slap on you. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao was found at the receiving end when the netizens fact-checked his tweets on Uppal and Amberpet flyovers. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The State government is gearing up for mobilising necessary funds to ensure that none of the welfare schemes or developmental activities suffer a setback during the next financial year that would begin from April 1, 2023. Read More



