Netizens fact-check KTR on Uppal and Amberpet flyovers

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao was found at the receiving end when the netizens fact-checked his tweets on Uppal and Amberpet flyovers.

It all started when KTR took to twitter to speak about the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) to ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad. A netizen, Sandeep, asked him about the slow pace of the Uppal flyover, "@KTRBRS Sir when can we expect completion of the Uppal flyover. Works are going at a slow pace. Lot of problem for daily commuters from Narapally"

In response, KTR, taking a dig at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), hinted that the Uppal and Amberpet flyovers were progressing at a snail's pace even though the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has completed land acquisition as committed. He used this to draw comparisons between the Telangana government led by his father, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He tweeted, "Uppal and Amberpet flyovers are unfortunately being executed by the National Highways. Both progressing at snails pace even though GHMC has completed the land acquisition as committed. While we have completed 35 projects they are unable to complete even 2 !! That's the difference between KCR government and Modi government"

Prasad Peketi responded by tweeting to KTR, posting a letter written by Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, during his earlier stint as the Minister of State for Home Affairs,

"Sir, Sri @kishanreddybjpgaru thru attached letter (in Jun 2020) requested State govt to remove the hurdles for Amberpet flyover"

In the letter Reddy had asked the CM on the Amberpet flyover that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 76 crore for land acquisition. But, since the subject falls under the State, GHMC has not yet provided compensation for land that was being acquired.

Another netizen pitched in and complained that the ally of BRS in GHMC Owaisi brothers-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was delaying the work.

Sumiran KV joining the debate said, "Yet another lie by the Misinformation Minister. Land acquisition pending from GHMC side (Laxmi Apartments stretch at 6 number X road). Hurdles created by his ally MIM. Union Minister @kishanreddybjpGaru has written several letters for early resolution to the State govt!"

Similarly, on Uppal elevated corridor too, Aleti R Sagar asked KTR to not blame others for his

fault Uppal elevated corridor delayed due to not shifting power and water lines by concerned electricity and water works departments, Amberpet flyover work is delayed due to delay in the acquisition of properties. Blame others for your fault. @KTRBRS"