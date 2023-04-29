Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based medical devices startups are jubilant with the announcement of the National Medical Devices Policy 2023 on Wednesday by the Centre which is an essential and integral constituent of the Indian healthcare sector. The medical devices sector in India is a sunrise sector which is growing at a fast pace. The market size of the medical devices sector is estimated to be $11 billion (approximately Rs 90,000 crore) in 2020 and its share in the global medical device market is estimated to be 1.5 percent. Read More

2. Hyderabad: There was a time when luxury wrist watches were passed from one generation to another as a goodwill gesture. But in contemporary times despite the technological advancements in electronic and smart watches, the vintage timepieces continue to shine in the modern era. Acquiring vintage and luxury watches turned a symbol of elite status which generates a lot of interest and enthusiasm in the collectors' community. Read More

3. Hyderabad: How do corporate schools indulge in branding of their institutions and collect high fees presents an interesting story. Speaking to Hans India, Sridhar Goreti (name changed) principal of a top corporate school located in Jubilee Hills said, "Our school has three branches across the city and the admissions for high school classes were over in January-February for the ensuing academic year." Read More

4. Hyderabad: With elections less than six months away and ahead of the inauguration of the new Secretariat building, the government has resorted to minor changes in administration. It has appointed the 2014 batch IAS officer K Ashok Reddy as Special Commissioner, Information and Public Relations and Ex. Officio Special Chief Secretary to the government on Friday. The incumbent Special Secretary to I&PR Arvind Kumar was relieved from the post immediately. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Citizens of Hyderabad are in for a rare treat on May 9 at 12:12 pm as they will witness an extraordinary event known as Zero Shadow Day. This celestial phenomenon occurs twice a year in areas close to the equator, between the Tropic of Capricorn and the Tropic of Cancer. During this time, no living creature or inanimate object casts any shadows. Read More



