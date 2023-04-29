Hyderabad: Experience the magic of Zero Shadow Day on May 9

Hyderabad: Citizens of Hyderabad are in for a rare treat on May 9 at 12:12 pm as they will witness an extraordinary event known as Zero Shadow Day. This celestial phenomenon occurs twice a year in areas close to the equator, between the Tropic of Capricorn and the Tropic of Cancer. During this time, no living creature or inanimate object casts any shadows.

According to Hari Babu, Birla Planetarium technical officer, the occurrence happens when the Sun is directly overhead, causing objects to align with the sunlight and not casting any shadows on the ground. The phenomenon is a result of the Earth's axial tilt and the Sun's position in relation to the equator. This regular event happens twice a year, with the next occurrence on August 3.

Although not rare, this is a unique and remarkable event that is well worth observing. May 9 at 12:12 pm is the perfect time to witness the magic of Zero Shadow Day in Hyderabad.