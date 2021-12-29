Toddler dies on the spot in a road accident at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: A three-year-old girl was killed while her parents were seriously injured in a collision between a taxi and a private bus on Tank Bund on Wednesday morning.

A family from Raidurgam was reportedly on their way to the Secunderabad Railway Station in a taxi when the vehicle collided with a private bus on the Tank Bund stretch.

Around 4:30 am when they were on Tank Bund Road, the cab driver was trying to overtake a vehicle in the front, entered into the right lane, but as the bus was coming from the opposite direction, he lost control and rammed into it.

Due to the impact, the girl suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. The police rushed to the scene and transferred the injured to the hospital in response to the information. Parents are also severely injured, and their condition is also said to be critical, said police. They are undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital at Secunderabad, while the cab driver is undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital.