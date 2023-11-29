Tollywood actors will cast their votes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Tollywood stars will be on the ground on Thursday lining up at the polling stations like common man to cast their votes in large numbers.

These film stars, with their immense popularity, have a significant influence on the youth and their actions can encourage others to participate in the festival of democracy. Apart from cine stars, many Telangana political leaders and industrialists will be exercising their right to vote in Hyderabad district.

The celebrities are mainly residing in Jubilee Hills, Serilingampally and Khairtabad constituencies and they would be casting their vote in their nearest polling stations. The family of actor and politician Chiranjeevi along with wife Surekha Konidala, Ramrachan and Upasana will cast their vote at Jubilee Hills International Club Polling Booth 149 and the family of Nagarjuna Akkineni including her wife Amala Akkineni, sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil will cast their vote at Govt Working Women's Hostel polling booth 151. The family of film producer Allu Aravind and his sons Allu Arjun, Allu Venkatesh, and Allu Sirish will cast their vote at BSNL Center polling booth 153.

In Jubilee Hills public school, the stars including Mahesh Babu his wife Namrata, Manchu Mohanbabu, Vishnu, Lakshmi, Vijaya Devarakonda, Anand Devarakonda, Srikanth, Raghavendra Rao, Jeetha, Rajasekhar, Manoj will cast their vote in polling booths in 163, 164, 165.

Daggubati Rana, Suresh Babu will be casting their votes in Polling Booth 166 Film Nagar cultural center, Ravi Teja at MP, MLA Colony polling booth 157. While, Jr NTR and wife Lakshmi Pranithi will franchise his vote at Andhra Mahila Sabha, P Obul Reddy Public School polling booth 150, and Prabhas, Anushka, Venkatesh, Brahmanandam will cast their votes at Manikonda high school and at Shaikpet International School- Bahubali fame director SS Rajamouli, Rama Rajamouli will franchise their votes.

Meanwhile, the State Government Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari will exercise her right to vote at Polling Booth 162 Commissioner of SeriCulture and Telangana Chief Election Officer Vikas Raj and his family will cast his vote at Govt Primary School polling station 188. The Telangana state DGP will exercise his vote at GHMC Sports complex Amberpet. MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar will cast his vote at the Working Women's Hostel polling booth 151.

KCR to cast his vote in Chintamadaka

Telangana state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be casting his vote at Chintamadaka district in Medak. He will be reaching the polling station in a helicopter. On Wednesday, minister Harish Rao inspected the helipad at Chintamadaka. Minister Harish Rao and his family will be exercising their right to vote in Bharat Nagar Ambitus School in Siddipet district.

Minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao and his sister MLC Kavita will exercise their right to vote at Nandi Nagar in Khairtabad.