Tollywood film shootings to resume from Sept 1

Hyderabad: After a month, Telugu Film Producers Council has given green signal to resume film shootings from September 1, calling off its 25-day strike. It should be reminded here that all the Tollywood producers have stopped film shootings, seeking solution to various problems in the industry.

The council members at a meeting here on Tuesday said that they have discussed various issues with several departments concerned and made agreement with some departments. All the problems will be solved by August month ending.



Producer Dil Raju said that film shooting can be resumed from September 1. In emergency cases, shooting can be resumed from August 25 with permission from the Chamber. He informed that most of the problems were solved after holding discussions with almost all departments for about five to six hours per day.



He said that there are about 1,800 theatres in both the Telugu States and they are not collecting virtual print cost from September. Also, the prices of tickets and food and beverage will be reasonable. Dil Raju said that details of their decisions and agreement will be revealed on August 30.