Live
- BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Rebukes Pakistan at UN Over Atrocities Against Afghan Children
- Samsung to offer stock compensation to employees
- As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate
- TN Assembly begins winter session amid political tensions
- AP govt to sign MoU with Google for setting up data centre
- Kumble lauds 'clinical and consistent' Team India fow series sweep over WI
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 14, 2025): Claim Free Emotes, Pets & Rewards
- OpenAI Partners with Broadcom to Build Custom AI Chips, Redefining Global Compute Power
- Must address lack of resources in developing countries for ambitious climate measures: Minister
- Zeeshan Qadri opens up about his sweet brother-sister bond with Tanya Mittal
Tollywood singer Gayatri Vedantham inaugurates six-day Patola art exhibition in Banjara Hills
Hyderabad: Tollywood playback singer Gayatri Vedantham inaugurated the six-day D Sons Patola Art Exhibition at the Labels Pop-up Space, Road No. 1,...
Hyderabad: Tollywood playback singer Gayatri Vedantham inaugurated the six-day D Sons Patola Art Exhibition at the Labels Pop-up Space, Road No. 1, opposite Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. Speaking at the launch, Vedantham said, “It’s wonderful to see a diverse collection of apparel, especially Patola art sarees, pure handloom, and silk products, showcased under one roof in the city.
The exhibition features a rich variety of traditional textiles and handcrafted items from across India, including Patan Patola, Bandhani, Banarasi, Paithani, Kashmiri, Maheshwari, Kanchipuram, Gadwal, Lucknowi, and Ajrak sarees, as well as suits, kurtis, dress materials, bedsheets, and jewellery. The organiser told the media that the exhibition will run until October 18, offering a vibrant platform for textile lovers and artisans alike. The main social objective of the exhibition is to promote weavers and provide a market for the handloom industry. Through such exhibitions, the organizers aim to create a sustainable market for weavers and their handloom products.