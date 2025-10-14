Tollywood singer Gayatri Vedantham inaugurates six-day Patola art exhibition in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Tollywood playback singer Gayatri Vedantham inaugurated the six-day D Sons Patola Art Exhibition at the Labels Pop-up Space, Road No. 1, opposite Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. Speaking at the launch, Vedantham said, “It’s wonderful to see a diverse collection of apparel, especially Patola art sarees, pure handloom, and silk products, showcased under one roof in the city.

The exhibition features a rich variety of traditional textiles and handcrafted items from across India, including Patan Patola, Bandhani, Banarasi, Paithani, Kashmiri, Maheshwari, Kanchipuram, Gadwal, Lucknowi, and Ajrak sarees, as well as suits, kurtis, dress materials, bedsheets, and jewellery. The organiser told the media that the exhibition will run until October 18, offering a vibrant platform for textile lovers and artisans alike. The main social objective of the exhibition is to promote weavers and provide a market for the handloom industry. Through such exhibitions, the organizers aim to create a sustainable market for weavers and their handloom products.