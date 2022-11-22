Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. The Income Tax department was carrying out searches at the residence and offices of Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy and his relatives in and around Hyderabad on Tuesday.

2. Panic struck Charminar and the vicinity in Old city on Monday evening after the police along with bomb and dog squads held an inspection at the historic Charminar monument.

3. State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday described the demotion of the TRANSCO and GENCO officials as a reflection of Telangana being under Tughlak raj.

4. To address the issue of water logging in the Secunderabad Station Yard, the Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has undertaken major work by using the Micro tunneling method that has been used through Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) for pushing the pipes in the yard, crossing railway lines.

5. The DBS is likely to add to the traffic woes of the citizens in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits as more than 40 percent of applicants have sought vehicles for running taxi/cab services under the scheme. More than 5,000 vehicles would be coming on roads in the next couple of months going by the expansion of the scheme.























