Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. State IT, Industries, and Commerce Minister KTR has penned a letter to the youth of the State urging them to focus on preparation to bag government jobs in view of a large number of vacancies notified recently. He stated that Telangana would etch its name in the nation's history as the only State to fill over 2.25 lakh government jobs within a span of nine years.

2. It's no coincidence when you win a prestigious award as the Most Trusted Legendary Brand Award 8 times in a row. Such is the case with GRT Jewellers. GRT for the 8th time Consecutively in Tamil Nadu and the 4th time in a row across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have been named the Most Trusted Legendary Brand by the Times of India Business Awards.

3. On the occasion of 51st Navy Day, Indian Navy officials paid tributes and homage to the battle casualty and fallen soldiers at the Veerula Sainik Smarak (War Memorial), Parade Ground, Secunderabad on Sunday.

4. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday that she was not in a position to meet them on December 6 because of her preoccupied schedule.

5. Hyderabad: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) booked several bike riders, who were illegally using their vehicles as bike taxis. These drivers were booked for not having fitness certificates and for running their vehicles on white number plates, instead of yellow ones, designated for commercial vehicles.



