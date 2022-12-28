Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. President Droupadi Murmu said here on Tuesday that the police would command respect and trust of people only when the entire force displays alertness, sensitivity and honesty.





2. Hyderabad: City-based startup Brickko, proptech platform providing property buyers and sellers with zero brokerage fees, said that they are going to come with innovative solutions for consumers to access services at zero added cost. The startup founder also said that the idea behind founding this venture is to mainly create job opportunities for new graduates.





3. The 82nd All-India Industrial Exhibition popularly known as 'Numaish' is back with infallible arrangements. Traders from J&K, Gujarat, Lucknow, Delhi, Rajasthan, besides the locals pin hope for good business during this annual 45-day extravaganza starting from January 1 to February 15.





4. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), with an on-time percentage (OTP) of 88.44, has been named one of the punctual airports in the large category.





5. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who released his farmhouse files across the country turned into an utter flopped movie.































