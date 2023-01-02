Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday inaugurated the multi-level 2.21 km flyover at Botanical Garden Junction, crossing Kothaguda and Kondapur junctions worth Rs 263 crore.





2. V Hanumanth Rao on Sunday welcomed the comments of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav about the leading Opposition parties in the next Lok Sabha elections and projecting Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition parties.





3. Telangana Kisan Congress on Sunday condemned the comments of ruling BRS party MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from the platform of Rythu Swarajya Vedika.





4. The VC said that the current policies followed by these departments were satisfactory, but there was a need to give postings to many IAS officers and some state level officers to make these departments work more efficiently





5. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao will be kick-starting the expansion of his party from Monday when a former minister and a couple of retired bureaucrats from Andhra Pradesh join the party.



























