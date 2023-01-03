Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. The open gym facilities set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in its parks in the city are yielding good response and patronage from the citizens. As many as 137 open gyms were opened in the city by the civic body, with equipment worth lakhs of rupees for the benefit of the citizens. Over 45,000 people are benefiting from these open gyms which are not found in any metropolitan city in the country.





2. National BJP general secretary and party Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar have welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court on demonetisation.





3. City Auto and Motor Cab Drivers Welfare Society alleges that the autos which arrive for being scraped at RTA offices are being sold illegally The society's president says that these unfit autos are autos are posing a risk to students as they are usually used for ferrying school and college goers





4. Hyderabad: After two years on Monday the President's official retreat, Rashtrapati Nilayam, located at Bolarum, was opened to the general public to have a glimpse of the aesthetic beauty of the huge 97-acre historic building. However, on the first day, only a few visitors entered the premises.





5. Specialist doctors and the Health Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) have filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the State government's decision to ban private practice by the doctors.



























