Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Hyderabad: This is the first government run Neera Café where customers will be able to enjoy Neera, the unfermented nectar from the palm trees





2. The Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday demanded the resignation or repatriation of the State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh following the State High Court's decision.





3. Soon after a full report on Kothaguda flyover the Corporation officials swung into action and fixed the sign boards wherever necessary





4. Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre was entrusted the responsibility of ending group politics in the State party unit and chalk out an action plan to emerge as the strong political force in the 2023 Assembly elections Thakre will hold separate meetings with senior leaders, Political Affairs Committee (PAC), State Executive and district Congress unit presidents to ascertain the performance of the TPCC leadership





5. The training of the first batch of Agniveers selected through the recently launched Agnipath scheme, has commenced at the 1 EME Center Bolarum, Secunderabad where the trainees will be transformed into strong army officials



























