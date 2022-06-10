Torroor pre-bid meet gets good response

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) received good response for the Torroor HMDA lay out in the Turkyamjal Municipality.

The HMDA officials on Thursday held a pre-bid meeting to start the sale of 148 plots at the Torroor lay-out site.

According to officials, about 100 interested buyers attended the pre-bid meeting. People who have already bought the Torroor Lay Out Plots with good demand once again are eagerly awaiting to purchase the plots in the second phase, said the official. In the second phase, the HMDA will sell 148 plots in Torroor venture through e-auction.

HMDA Chief Engineer (CE) BLN Reddy, Estate Officer Gangadhar Venture explained the priority and infrastructure to be set up. Chief Planning Officer (CPO) Gangadhar Torroor explained about the construction work permits in the venture for the attendees.