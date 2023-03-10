TPCC chief urges teacher voters to vote for Congress candidate

Hyderabad: TPCC president and Congress MP A Revanth Reddy on Thursday wrote an open letter to Mahbubnagar, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad Teachers' Constituency voters and urged them to vote for the party candidate Harshawardhan Reddy in the upcoming MLC elections.

In his letter, he told the voters that the teachers had been facing a lot of problems since the last nine years about their salaries, DA and pensions and added that they were facing injustice at the hands of the State government. He also said there was no scope for the teachers to meet the Chief Minister. He told the voters that the Congress State governments were implementing old pension scheme for all their employees, including teachers in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh States. He added that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao government was not taking steps for implementation of the old pension scheme.

He also said he had been highlighting the same issue in his ongoing padayatra. He alleged that the MLCs voted by the teachers had been neglecting their problems by giving priority to their own works at CM KCR. He told the voters that their party candidate Harshavardhan Reddy had been fighting relentlessly for the solution of the teachers' problems and added that the Congress party had extended complete support to Reddy in his fights.

He told the voters that he was not able to meet them due to his ongoing padayatra resumed on March 6. He told the voters that the victory of Harshawardhan Reddy would help in giving a right direction to the society.

He hoped that the voters would vote for their party candidate and ensure his victory by voting in his favour on March 13.