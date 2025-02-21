TPCC extended meet on Feb 23 to roll out strategy to win polls

Hyderabad: With primary focus on winning the upcoming MLC polls and drawing strategies woo graduates to vote in favour of the Congress, the PCC will be holding an extended executive meeting on February 23.

The newly appointed AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan along with CM A Revanth Reddy will also be discussing key issues including local body polls, political situation in the State and party’s internal issues. With this, the party is hopeful of improving coordination between the State government and party.

During her first interaction with Telangana leaders via a virtual meet late on Wednesday evening, she called upon the Ministers and leaders for coordinated efforts for securing MLC seat and to take this bipolar contest with BJP seriously. She emphasised on achieving better results as it would reflect upon the ensuing local body polls. Meenakshi Natarajan who was in Telangana earlier for Assembly polls as part of Observers team has urged the cadre to work together and take the graduate elections with utmost importance and ensure the party wins at all cost.

Party sources informed that there was discussion about resolving the contentious issues including misunderstandings at different levels and the growing communication gap particularly between those in the government and party cadre. “There were discussions about the group politics including the issue of MLAs secret meetings and misunderstanding between Ministers, as some of whom are trying to outwit others in power struggle within,” informed sources.

The decision to hold the extended executive meeting was taken following deliberations on Wednesday.

The virtual meeting was attended by PCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud besides Revanth Reddy, Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarsimha, Seethakka, D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, Jupally Krishna Rao, MLC Jeevan Reddy, MLC candidate Narender Reddy amongst others.

Expressing optimism, Revanth Reddy said that the Congress party has a good chance of achieving success in the MLC elections. The CM reminded the partymen that the Congress government has taken up many development and welfare programmes and was able to fulfill the promises made during the polls. He said that in addition to providing 55,000 jobs, a Skills University and a Sports University have been sanctioned. Nearly Rs 2 lakh crore worth investments have been made, and all this should be efficiently explained to the graduates who will be exercising their franchise, he said.