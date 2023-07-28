TPCC leader extends financial aid to victims of collapsed houses

Rangareddy: In a display of compassion and humanitarianism, TPCC State general secretary and senior Congress leader,Shadnagar constituency, Veerlapalli Shankar, has stepped forward to provide immediate financial assistance to victims of collapsed houses in the region. As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc, Shankar’s generosity aims to offer support to those who have lost their homes in the disaster. On Thursday, in Godubandahamlet, Farooqnagar mandal, he extended Rs 25,000 in aid to BadawatNilya and Pentammas. Similarly, in Velizarla, MangaliGautami received Rs 25,000 to help with her situation. Recognising the dire circumstances faced by the affected families, Amritamma was offered Rs 5,000 while Chakali Pawan received Rs 10,000 to repair his house, which suffered damages due to the relentless rains.

Expressing deep concern for the plight of the underprivileged who lack proper shelter during these challenging times, Shankar emphasised that the Congress feels deeply moved by their suffering. However, he also called upon the government to take more comprehensive measures to support those affected on a larger scale and facilitate their rehabilitation. The current situation demands that authorities step forward to comfort and assist the victims promptly.

Block Congress president Balraj Goud, INTUC State general secretary Raghu, Farooqnagar mandal president Challa Srikanth Reddy, Kammadanam MPTC BommaArunaAnjaya Goud, Farooqnagar mandal working president Sudarshan and others were present.