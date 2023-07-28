Live
- Millet Marvels launches an exclusive millet Restaurant at RGI Airport
- Man In Manipur Shooting The Viral Video Got Arrested
- Muharram 2023: History, Significance, Observation, Messages To Send And More About Islamic New Year
- Delhi Lieutenant Governor Ensures Peaceful Muharram Procession: Facilities Provided For Tazia Participants
- AP govt. announces Rs. 12 crore relief for Godavari flood affected areas
- Tragic Shooting Incident In Delhi's Dabri Area: Woman Fatally Shot, Suspect Found Dead
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on July 28, 2023
- ‘Bholaa Shankar’ trailer: Chiranjeevi’s once again proves he is king of entertainment
- CBI Takes Charge Of Thoubal District Sexual Violence Investigation In Manipur
- Floods hit Lankan villages
TPCC leader extends financial aid to victims of collapsed houses
Rangareddy: In a display of compassion and humanitarianism, TPCC State general secretary and senior Congress leader,Shadnagar constituency, Veerlapalli Shankar, has stepped forward to provide immediate financial assistance to victims of collapsed houses in the region. As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc, Shankar’s generosity aims to offer support to those who have lost their homes in the disaster. On Thursday, in Godubandahamlet, Farooqnagar mandal, he extended Rs 25,000 in aid to BadawatNilya and Pentammas. Similarly, in Velizarla, MangaliGautami received Rs 25,000 to help with her situation. Recognising the dire circumstances faced by the affected families, Amritamma was offered Rs 5,000 while Chakali Pawan received Rs 10,000 to repair his house, which suffered damages due to the relentless rains.
Expressing deep concern for the plight of the underprivileged who lack proper shelter during these challenging times, Shankar emphasised that the Congress feels deeply moved by their suffering. However, he also called upon the government to take more comprehensive measures to support those affected on a larger scale and facilitate their rehabilitation. The current situation demands that authorities step forward to comfort and assist the victims promptly.
Block Congress president Balraj Goud, INTUC State general secretary Raghu, Farooqnagar mandal president Challa Srikanth Reddy, Kammadanam MPTC BommaArunaAnjaya Goud, Farooqnagar mandal working president Sudarshan and others were present.