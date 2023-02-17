TPCC secretary Veerlapalli Shankar presides over idols installation ceremony

Rangareddy: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee State General Secretary Veerlapalli Shankar, along with other leaders, participated in the installation ceremony of idols being restored in Tulvanigadda village of Keshampet mandal on Thursday.

On the occasion, TPCC State Secretary Veerlapalli Shankar performed a special pooja. He expressed happiness as he presided in the installation ceremony of deity idols and inaugurate the reconstruction of Ramalingeswara Swamy, Durga Mata, Dattatreya, Sai Baba, and Dhwajasthamba in the temple.

He asked everyone to have quality of social service along with piety. Former president of Congress party mandal Suresh, former market committee chairman of Congress party Yadaiah Yadav, PCC members block Congress presidents, presidents of many mandals, sarpanches of different villages, and MPTCs participated in this programme.