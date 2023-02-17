  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TPCC secretary Veerlapalli Shankar presides over idols installation ceremony

TPCC secretary Veerlapalli Shankar presides over idols installation ceremony
x

TPCC secretary Veerlapalli Shankar presides over idols installation ceremony

Highlights

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee State General Secretary Veerlapalli Shankar, along with other leaders, participated in the installation ceremony of idols being restored in Tulvanigadda village of Keshampet mandal on Thursday.

Rangareddy: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee State General Secretary Veerlapalli Shankar, along with other leaders, participated in the installation ceremony of idols being restored in Tulvanigadda village of Keshampet mandal on Thursday.

On the occasion, TPCC State Secretary Veerlapalli Shankar performed a special pooja. He expressed happiness as he presided in the installation ceremony of deity idols and inaugurate the reconstruction of Ramalingeswara Swamy, Durga Mata, Dattatreya, Sai Baba, and Dhwajasthamba in the temple.

He asked everyone to have quality of social service along with piety. Former president of Congress party mandal Suresh, former market committee chairman of Congress party Yadaiah Yadav, PCC members block Congress presidents, presidents of many mandals, sarpanches of different villages, and MPTCs participated in this programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X