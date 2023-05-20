TPCC to set up Gandhian ideology centre in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will soon have a Gandhian ideology centre at Bowenpally. Former AICC president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for this prestigious project on June 2.

Gandhian Ideology Centre is the brainchild of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee and is aimed to preserve and promote the social ideas of the party. The purpose of this centre is to impart training to youth in the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi. The building would come up in a sprawling 10-acre land.

Along with the centre the premises will also have Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee office. Sources told Hans India that the proposed building will have two spacious halls which can accommodate 2,000 to 5,000 people at a time. The training programmes would be open for anyone across the state. In addition, important seminars and training camps will also be held here.

A senior member of TPCC said, the land was allocated to the then APCC in the year 2008 when Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. After bifurcation, the TPCC purchased the land from APCC last week. A boundary wall has also been constructed to protect the land from any encroachment and to prevent anti-social activities. They have also received a no objection from the state government for construction of the Centre.

Apart from laying the foundation stone ceremony, TPCC has planned to organise an online Rajiv Gandhi youth quiz competition for people aged between 15-35 years on the Telangana Formation day, informed a senior member.