Traffic advisory issued ahead of India-New Zealand ODI match in Uppal

Hyderabad: With India taking on New Zealand in the first One Day International match is slated to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International on January 18, traffic restriction will be in place from 8 am to 10 pm.



Traffic Police in its advisory advised the commuters to anticipate moderate traffic congestion from 8 am to 10 pm in the road stretch starting from Somajiguda to Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

According to the Traffic Police, congestion is expected in crucial junctions like Somajiguda, Green Lands, Begumpet, Rasoolpura, CTO, SBH Junction, St. John's Rotary, Sangeeth junction, Allugadda Bavi, Mettuguda Junction, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, NGRI and Uppal.

Hyderabad Traffic Police has requested citizens to avoid travelling in the above stretches.