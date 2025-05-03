  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Traffic advisory issued for IPL match on Monday

Traffic advisory issued for IPL match on Monday
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In view of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals scheduled at Uppal stadium on Monday, the Rachakonda police have...

Hyderabad: In view of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals scheduled at Uppal stadium on Monday, the Rachakonda police have issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular flow and public safety.

According to the police, the curbs will be in effect from 4 to 11:50 pm. The restrictions apply to heavy vehicles, including lorries, dumpers, earth movers, water tankers, trucks and others.

The diversions at Ramanthapur to Uppal – traffic will be diverted via Street No. 8 to Uppal X Road, Chengicherla, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda towards Uppal. Vehicles will be diverted opposite the Toyota showroom via HMDA Bhagyanagar Road towards Nagole.

At LB Nagar to Nagole/Uppal – traffic will be diverted at the U-turn under Nagole Metro Station towards HMDA Layout, Boduppal, and Hyderabad’s Chengicherla X Road.

Tarnaka to Uppal – diversion begins at Habsiguda X Road, re-routing vehicles via Nacharam, IOCL Cherlapally, Street No 8, Habsiguda, and Metro Pillar 972 U-turn to Uppal X Road.

The police have urged the public to take note of the restrictions, plan their commute accordingly, and cooperate to avoid inconvenience.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick