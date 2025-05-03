Traffic advisory issued for IPL match on Monday

Hyderabad: In view of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals scheduled at Uppal stadium on Monday, the Rachakonda police have issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular flow and public safety.

According to the police, the curbs will be in effect from 4 to 11:50 pm. The restrictions apply to heavy vehicles, including lorries, dumpers, earth movers, water tankers, trucks and others.

The diversions at Ramanthapur to Uppal – traffic will be diverted via Street No. 8 to Uppal X Road, Chengicherla, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda towards Uppal. Vehicles will be diverted opposite the Toyota showroom via HMDA Bhagyanagar Road towards Nagole.

At LB Nagar to Nagole/Uppal – traffic will be diverted at the U-turn under Nagole Metro Station towards HMDA Layout, Boduppal, and Hyderabad’s Chengicherla X Road.

Tarnaka to Uppal – diversion begins at Habsiguda X Road, re-routing vehicles via Nacharam, IOCL Cherlapally, Street No 8, Habsiguda, and Metro Pillar 972 U-turn to Uppal X Road.

The police have urged the public to take note of the restrictions, plan their commute accordingly, and cooperate to avoid inconvenience.