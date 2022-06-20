Traffic curbs for Vice-President's visit for two days

Hyderabad: The police announced traffic restrictions in view of the visit of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu to the city. The restrictions will be imposed on June 20 and 21 on different routes.

On June 20 traffic will be stopped when he travels on the following route after alighting from the flight at Begumpet Airport around 6.10 p.m. The road route is PNT flyover, Shyam Lal building, HPS Begumpet, Begumpet flyover, Punjaguttta flyover, Jubilee Hills Check-Post to Road No.29, Jubilee Hills.

On June 21 traffic will be stopped at about 6.20 am between Road No 29, Jubilee Hills, to Parade Grounds on the route – Road No. 29, Jubilee Hills via Jubilee Hills Check-Post, Punjagutta flyover, Begumpet flyover, HPS Begumpet, Shyam Lal Building, PNT flyover, Prakash Nagar flyover, Rasoolpura, CTO flyover.

The police urged people to take note of the restrictions and plan their movements accordingly.