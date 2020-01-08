Traffic curbs over underground cable works

Chanchalguda: Following works of laying of 220KV underground electric cable line in Malakpet, Chanchalguda and Saidabad areas, Traffic police has issued a traffic advisory in Chanchalguda and its surrounding areas.

According to traffic police, laying of 220KV underground electric cable line from KIMS Bibi Hospital near Nalgonda x roads to new Electricity Office by Transmission Corporation of Telangana in Chanchalguda. The traffic restrictions would be in force for all type of vehicles for a period of one month starting from January 9 for execution of the work. The commuters who intend to go towards Saidabad, Chanchalguda from Nalgonda x roads are advised to co-operate with traffic police and take alternate routes to avoid congestion.

All the vehicles including RTC buses and district buses services coming from Chaderghat rotary towards Saidabad, Chanchalguda would be diverted at Nalgonda flyover towards Chermas, Malakpet via Akbarbagh, Saidabad-fire station near Chanchalguda. While the vehicles including RTC buses city and district services coming from Dilsuknagar side towards Nalgonda x roads towards Saidabad, Chanchalguda would be diverted at Chermas, Malakpet towards Akbarbagh, Saidabad near fire station side.