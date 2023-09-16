Traffic diversion for ‘Telangana Liberation Day’

Hyderabad: The city police notified traffic diversions from 7 am to 1 pm on the ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyatha Dinotsavam’ on September 17 at Central Lawns, Public Gardens (Nampally) According to the police, traffic coming from MJ Market and proceeding towards Public Garden will not be allowed and diverted at Taj Island towards EkMinar, Bhazar Ghat, Asifnagar, Red Hills, Ayodya Hotel and Lakdikapul. Vehicles from Nampally Railway Station towards Public Garden traffic will not be allowed and diverted at Chapel Road ‘T’ Junction towards Gunfoundry, Abids or BJR Statue, Basheerbagh flyover. Traffic coming from Nirankari Bhavan towards Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed and diverted at Old PS Saifabad towards Telephone Bhavan, IqbalMinar, Secretariat Road, Telugu Talli statue, Ambedkar Statue, Liberty, Basheerbagh, Abids.

