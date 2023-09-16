Live
- How giving report is a crime? Supreme Court in Editors Guild case
- Vizianagaram: Medicos thank CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for good facilities in new colleges
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th September 2023
- Narasaraopet: ‘Youth festivals help bring out innate talent in students’
- Guntur: TDP holds prayers, deekshas for release of N Chandrababu Naidu
- Rajamahendravaram: Alliance with BJP, TDP a historical necessity says JSP president Kandula Durgesh
- Very few new antibiotics in the pipeline
- Maligning the media is not ‘Samabhav’
- Greater thrust needed for green energy transition
- Telangana police wins FICCI Smart Police Award 2022 for worksite school project
Just In
Traffic diversion for ‘Telangana Liberation Day’
Hyderabad: The city police notified traffic diversions from 7 am to 1 pm on the ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyatha Dinotsavam’ on September 17 at Central...
Hyderabad: The city police notified traffic diversions from 7 am to 1 pm on the 'Telangana Jateeya Samaikyatha Dinotsavam' on September 17 at Central Lawns, Public Gardens (Nampally) According to the police, traffic coming from MJ Market and proceeding towards Public Garden will not be allowed and diverted at Taj Island towards EkMinar, Bhazar Ghat, Asifnagar, Red Hills, Ayodya Hotel and Lakdikapul. Vehicles from Nampally Railway Station towards Public Garden traffic will not be allowed and diverted at Chapel Road 'T' Junction towards Gunfoundry, Abids or BJR Statue, Basheerbagh flyover. Traffic coming from Nirankari Bhavan towards Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed and diverted at Old PS Saifabad towards Telephone Bhavan, IqbalMinar, Secretariat Road, Telugu Talli statue, Ambedkar Statue, Liberty, Basheerbagh, Abids.