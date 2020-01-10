Traffic kits supplied to cops

Cyberabad: As part of welfare activity, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, along with DCP (Traffic) S M Vijay Kumar and other traffic officials, on Thursday distributed 'Traffic Kits' to traffic police personnel. The kit includes a bag, goggles, shoe, water bottles, anti-pollution mask, which help the traffic personnel in better management of traffic. The distribution programme was held at Cyberabad CP Office.



Addressing the gathering, Sajjanar explained the services provided by traffic personnel to the public. He appreciated traffic personnel for managing and regulating traffic, checking rash and negligent driving and drunk driving, which has resulted in the reduction of crime and accidents, thus saving lot of lives.

Vijay Kumar said that in the current situation of increasing traffic day-by-day, the role of traffic police had become very essential. "Traffic police is playing an important role in our lives to reach home safely, timely and happily. They execute duties throughout the year on road in all climatic conditions helping citizens. Traffic police fight with invisible enemies like air and noise pollution for hours together daily, due to which most personnel are getting afflicted with health issues."

Those present on the occasion included DCP (Shamshabad) N Prakash Reddy, Traffic ADCPs Praveen Kumar, Amarkanth Reddy and Ghouse Mohiuddin, Madhapur ACP Chandrashekar, Shamshabad ACP Ashok Kumar Goud, Shadnagar ACP V Surender, CCRB ACP Ravi Chandra and Rajendranagar ACP Ashok Chakravarthy.