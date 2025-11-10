Traffic police book 1,642 drunk and drive offenders; 65 persons put behind bars

Hyderabad: Continuingits efforts to curb drunk driving, the traffic police in Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate registered 1,113 and 529 drunken driving cases respectively. As many as 65 persons were sentenced to imprisonment for drunk driving.

The traffic police stepped up the enforcement and conducted a large-scale drunkdriving test in respective Commissionerate limits.

In Hyderabad limits, the police caught 1,113 drunk driving offenders between November 1 and November 7. Of the total 1,113 offenders, 918 were two-wheeler riders, 87 were three-wheeler drivers, 107 were car drivers, and one was a heavy-vehicle driver.

Police said the highest (425)offenders were in the age group of between 21-30 years, followed by 391 in the age group 31-40 years and 172 offenders of 41-50 years old. As many as 97 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and above.

A total of 42 people were convicted and sentenced to jail in drunk and drive cases. Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police nabbed a total of 529 individuals in a drive conducted over the weekend. Police nabbed 417 two-wheeler riders, 24 three-wheeler drivers, and 88 four-wheeler drivers.

Police said 69 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml. All the offenders will be produced before the court.

Of total, the highest offenders were in the age between 21-30 with 213 offenders followed by 179 caught were of age group of 31-40 years and 91 offenders of 41-50 years old.

In last Week (November 3-7), a total 357 DD cases were disposed of in the courts, in which 307 persons were fined of various amounts and 23 persons were sentenced to jail. And 27 were assigned social service as part of the penalty.

The police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said the police officer.