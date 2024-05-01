Traffic police issues advisory for Congress roadshow today

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Indian National Congress' corner meetings and road shows at Chittaramma temple near the GHMC office in Moosapet and at Tuljabhavani temple, Tara Nagar, Chanda Nagar, scheduled from 3 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday.

According to the traffic police, traffic diversion in Kukatpally will reroute traffic from Bharat Nagar Bridge to Kaithalapur and Hitech City via Moosapet X-road–Kukatpally Y Junction–Kukatpally Bus Stop–KPHB Bus Stop–JNTU Junction.

Commuters from Hitech City, Hafeezpet, and Kaithlapur bound for Kukatpally and Moosapet roads will be diverted through the KPHB-IV phase, Lodha Apartments-KPHB Road.

Motorists coming from Balanagar and Moosapet towards Hitech City will be diverted to Kukatpally Y Jn-Kukatpally Bus Stop, KPHB Bus Stop -JNTU Junction. (IDL Lake Road will be closed), and from Kaithalapur and Hitech City towards Moosapet, traffic will be diverted to IDL Lake Road.

During the hours of 6 pm to 11 pm, traffic diversion in the RC Puram area will reroute traffic from HCU to BHEL and from BHEL to Gachibowli via the Nallagandla flyover. Lingampally RUB road will be closed on Wednesday, and traffic from RC Puram and Patancheruvu towards Gachibowli will be diverted to BHEL Township- MIG-Nallagandla, Nallagandla-Gopanpally-Gowlidoddi-Wipro Jn.

The police have requested commuters to adhere to the advisory and cooperate with traffic authorities to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.