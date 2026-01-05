Traffic police nab 698 drunk drivers in weekend crackdown

Hyderabad: City traffic police conducted a massive special enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 698 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol. The coordinated operation saw a significant step-up in surveillance across both Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. In the Hyderabad jurisdiction, police caught 327 offenders during the weekend crackdown. A breakdown of the figures reveals that 263 were operating two-wheelers, 25 were in three-wheelers, and 39 were driving four-wheelers or other vehicles. Alarmingly, 34 offenders recorded Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml or higher.

Simultaneously, the Cyberabad police nabbed 371 individuals. This group included 255 two-wheelers, 26 three-wheelers, 85 four-wheelers, and five heavy vehicles. The intensity of intoxication in this zone was particularly high: while 316 offenders had BAC levels between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml, 34 were in the 201–300 mg range, and 21 individuals recorded extreme levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. The Kukatpally zone reported the highest volume of cases with 38, followed closely by Shadnagar (36), Gachibowli (32), and Medchal (30).

The judiciary has also been active in processing recent violations. Between 29 December and 3 January, courts disposed of 444 drink-driving cases. Of these, 420 persons were fined, four were sentenced to jail, and 20 received a combination of fines and mandatory social service.

Police officials have issued a stern warning to citizens, noting that any person driving under the influence who causes a fatal accident will be charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.