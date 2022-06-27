Traffic restrictions at Raj Bhavan tomorrow

Hyderabad: In view of swearing-in-ceremony of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Justice of High Court of Telangana at Raj Bhavan, here on Tuesday at 10:30 am, the Raj Bhavan road from Monappa Island (Rajiv Gandhi Statue) to VV Statue junction will witness heavy traffic. The traffic congestion is expected from 8 am to 12:30 pm. On need basis, the traffic will be diverted or stopped at Monappa Island and VV Statue Junction, Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan Quarters Road (Metro Residency) will be closed for general traffic on both sides during this period.

Following places are earmarked for parking of vehicles at Raj Bhavan: gate no 3 to administrative block is earmarked for vehicles of Judges, MPs, MLAs and MLCs. Dilkusha Guest House is allotted for Media vehicles, MMTS parking lot for vehicles of other VIPs and government dignitaries, Metro Residency to NASR School and Lake View to VV Statue junction (opposite lane of Lake View Guest House) earmarked for single line parking.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad appealed to the citizens to take note of the allotments and take alternate routes to their destinations and avoid the Raj Bhavan road during the specified timings and co-operate with traffic police.