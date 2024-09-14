Traffic restrictions near lakes in Cyberabad for Ganesh immersion

Cyberabad police, traffic advisory, Ganesh idols immersion, Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police issued a traffic advisory in view of the immersion of Ganesh idols at various tanks or lakes in their limits in order to ensure free flow of traffic on roads in and around the immersion locations from September 15 to 17.

According to the police, at IDL Lake, Kukatpally, the road will be closed for all vehicles except Ganesh procession vehicles from the IDL Entrance to Rainbow Vista. Traffic coming from Moosapet and Y-Junction towards IDL lake will be diverted towards Kukatpally bus stop, KPHB Metro Station, and JNTU. Traffic from Khaithalapur towards IDL lake will be diverted towards Anjaneya Nagar and Moosapet.

At Pragathi Nagar Lake, KPHB, the road to Srinivasa Steel to Three Monkey Junction will be closed for general traffic. Traffic from Gandimaisamma and Pragathi Nagar towards JNTU will be diverted at Pragathi Nagar via Nizampet, 191 sy no Colony Road, and Nizampet Road to JNTU. Traffic from JNTU towards Pragathi Nagar Colony will be diverted at Sreenivasa Steel (Tulasinagar) via Konaseema Hotel Road, Kolan Raghava Reddy Gardens, Nizampet, and then to Pragathi Nagar. At Gangaram Lake in RC Puram, heavy vehicles coming from Patancheru will be diverted at BHEL Junction via Tara Nagar Market, Tellapur, and Gopanpally. At Kattamaisamma Tank, Jeedimetla: Traffic diversion point at Bahadurpally Junction: Heavy vehicles from Gandimaisamma X Road towards Balanagar will be diverted at Bahadurpally Junction. They should take a left turn towards Dulapally village junction, proceed via JETL (Jeedimetla Effluent Treatment Ltd), and continue on to Balanagar.

Traffic diversion point at Suraram Junction: Heavy vehicles from Balanagar towards Gandimaisamma will be diverted at Suraram Junction. Commuters should take a left turn towards Suraram village, continue via Bowrampet Junction (Snake Park), and proceed to Gandimaisamma Junction.

At Pathikunta Tank, Rajendranagar: Traffic from ORR Exit 17 towards Aramghar and Attapur will be diverted through WALAMTARI U-turn, TGPA service road, Lords College, L V Prasad Eye Hospital, Darga Khaliz Khan village, Kismathpur village, and Budwel village.

Traffic from Pillar No. 294 (Shivarampally) and PDP Junction will be diverted through Budwel village, Kismathpur village, Darga Khaliz Khan village, LV Prasad Eye Hospital, Lords College, TGPA Junction, and Himayatsagar tollgate.

Heavy goods vehicles from Gachibowli and Patancheru towards Aramghar and Attapur should avoid exit no 17 (Rajendranagar toll) and instead use ORR exit no 16 (Shamshabad).