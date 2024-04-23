  • Menu
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Training on improving water conservation

Hyderabad: To improve water conservation in the city, the GHMC, HMWS&SB, HMDA, CDMA, EPTRI and other civic organisations and private entities are creating a cadre of skilled plumbers and masons who can build effective rooftop rainwater harvesting systems. They have launched a three-day training programme.

According to the water board, so far around 500 persons registered for the course.

On Monday they were given training. ‘It’s a simple course that teaches them how to connect rooftops to sumps. The idea is to promote storing rainwater and reusing it. After training the participants will not only be awarded a certificate, but their contacts will be listed as resource persons at a website being set up by EPTRI. Sudarshan Reddy, the HWMS&SB managing director, said construction of sinkholes is very important for rainwater conservation. For this construction of pits should be undertaken. As part of that plumbers and masons are being trained for three days on the construction. More three-hour sessions will be conducted at GHMC, HMWS&SB, and EPTRI offices on April 24 and 25. For queries 8639619366 or eptrienviro@gmail.com may be contacted.

