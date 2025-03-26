Trendy Bhaijaan’s Kurta set to do a booming business in Hyd

Hyderabad: With Eid just around the corner, a fashion wave influenced by Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’ is sweeping through the markets of Hyderabad. The trending outfit has emerged as highly desired festive attire especially among young Muslim men. The striking black pathani, kurta-pajama featured in the hit song ‘Zohra Jabeen,’ with many looking to emulate the actor’s style for their Eid festivities.

This seasonal fashion trend, inspired by cinematic elements and cultural traditions, has infused a lively buzz into pre-Eid shopping throughout the city. Following the release of the Bhaijaan’s song ‘Zohra Jabeen’, the men, especially the teen and young generation in Hyderabad are going gaga for trendy and stylish outfit which the Bhaijaan wore in the song. The black kurta beautifully crafted attire exudes a stunning design featuring vibrant embroidery along the neckline, shoulders, and upper back.

Eid is a bigger celebration and all the Hyderabadi bacche this Eid look out for wearing the black kurta-pajama they saw Salman wearing in the song. In the Indian subcontinent, pathani kurta-pajama has long been a traditional outfit, the cultural richness of cities like Hyderabad is deeply associated with the kurta-pajama, and the Dakhini Tehzeeb is a traditional cultural lifestyle of the city’s residents.

Salman Khan’s attire is everywhere, from shops to showrooms and shopping expos this season. The traders are glad to see this trend and are offering exact attire for the customers. These pathani suits are sold from a range of Rs 1,800 to Rs 5,000 and depending upon fabric and work.

In Old City’s Shahalibanda area, the stores showcased the exact outfit resembling the black kurta-pajama. Other stores across the city including Nampally, Abids, Mallepally, Tolichowki, and other areas like Khairatabad, Borabanda observed a simultaneous surge in demand for the actor’s style kurta-pajama.

Mohammed Sahil Taiyebi, the owner of Bhai ki Chai café—a homage to Salman Khan—has also personally designed the outfit that the beloved actor wears for the Eid. “Every year, when bhai puts on his attire, I create it myself. This year, I will be wearing a black pathani, crafted by a designer from Hyderabad using imported fabric adorned with intricate beadwork,” he said.

Abdul Wasay Ansari, an owner of Enigma Exclusive Store in Abids, shared that following the release of the song, he immediately began making Salman-inspired kurtas. To date, he has sold several hundred pieces. “Whenever bhaijaan dons a pathani or kurta-pajama, it instantly becomes a trend. People are genuinely enthusiastic and eagerly anticipate the outfits he wears during Ramzan. In recent years, especially at Iftar gatherings, Salman’s traditional attire has repeatedly gone viral, reminiscent of last year’s eye-catching black and white chikankari outfit,” Wasay remarked.

After the song was released, customers began to request the Salman-inspired pathani. The market is now overflowing with pathani styles of the actor, featuring machine embroidery, lace detailing, and intricate beadwork. Outfits made from standard fabric adorned with lace and machine embroidery are priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500.

Wasay stated, “The intricate craftsmanship of the imported lachka fabric kurta is priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000, and I create it specifically based on customer requests”.