'TRIDE' revs up to carve out a niche in EV space

Hyderabad : In India, several startups are delving into the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector, but only a handful are focusing on software development. Among these, an even smaller number specialise in connected vehicle software platform.

It is within this niche that the Hyderabad-based startup ‘TRiDE’ has made its mark on the global stage in 2024. Leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, ‘StartUs Insights’—a platform dedicated to uncovering innovative startups—analysed over 3,79,000 startups worldwide. From this extensive pool, it shortlisted 3,240 startups for their unique contributions to technology. Among these, only 20 startups, including TRiDE, were recognised for their ground-breaking work in novel technology fields.

TRiDE Mobility is spearheading a revolutionary transformation in the vehicle industry by harnessing the power of software through its active AI/ML connected smart vehicle management platform. This ground-breaking technology incorporates advanced behaviour monitoring and preventive control systems, offering a solution applicable to all types of vehicles.

The primary objective of TRiDE Mobility is to equip all vehicles with a modular Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that is accessible and affordable. This system caters to a wide range of manufacturers, from two-wheelers to truck and bus manufacturers, as well as fleet operators. The key to this accessibility lies in the integration of a Central Cloud Intelligent Vehicle Management System (IVMS) for monitoring and governance.

In India, the TRiDE mobility-based AI/ML-driven system has garnered attention across the industry, providing engineering support to various manufacturers and OEMs. The belief at TRiDE Mobility is that vehicles equipped with connected and intelligent systems will contribute to safer roads, reducing fatalities and accidents. The platform’s default architecture for EVs offers an opportunity to embed the system during the design and development stages, fostering global adoption.

Addressing a critical hurdle in EV adoption, TRiDE Mobility's battery software module prioritises safety. This module directly engages with OEMs to enhance product quality while proactively identifying and addressing underlying issues and anomalies. By doing so, the platform helps prevent potential fire incidents. The impact of this safety-focused approach extends beyond manufacturers to fleet operators and assemblers, ensuring the development of a safer and more reliable electric vehicle ecosystem.

In addition to Hyderabad, TRiDE's software solutions are also being supplied to Delhi and Bengaluru, showcasing the startup's expanding footprint across major Indian cities. The brains behind this innovative venture are Kranthi, an alumnus of Osmania University, and Madhav, an alumnus of IIT-BHU. Both founders embarked on their professional journey with Maruti and Tata Motors Industries, leveraging their experience and expertise to drive their startup's success in the competitive tech landscape.