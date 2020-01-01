Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Trimulgherry Post office opens additional counters for Aadhaar

Trimulgherry Post office opens additional counters for Aadhaar
Highlights

Y Srinivas Naik, Secunderabad North sub-division officer of the postal department, said that the department took several measures to provide better...

Secunderabad: Y Srinivas Naik, Secunderabad North sub-division officer of the postal department, said that the department took several measures to provide better services. On Wednesday, he was speaking at a programme to inaugurate two additional counters at Trimulgherry post office for Aadhaar enrolments and modifications.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas Naik said that Trimulgherry post office had only one counter for Aadhar enrolments and two additional counters were opened based on public request. Apart from local residents, people from any region of the country can utilize services at the post office, he said. The additional counters would be very useful particularly to defense staff and officers who live in the area, besides locals, he said.

Secunderabad senior superintendent Subramanyam, Trimulgherry postmaster G Ravinder, postal employees association divisional secretary T Srinivas Rao and other staff were present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman1 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT

All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman's second budget

J&K: Internet services in valley hospitals yet to resume
J&K: Internet services in valley hospitals yet to resume
Pakistan shares list of nuclear installations with India
Pakistan shares list of nuclear installations with India
Telangana CM KCR assures to make Hyderabad as
Telangana CM KCR assures to make Hyderabad as 'Film Hub of
India approves third moon mission, months after landing failure
India approves third moon mission, months after landing failure


Top