Trimulgherry Post office opens additional counters for Aadhaar

Secunderabad: Y Srinivas Naik, Secunderabad North sub-division officer of the postal department, said that the department took several measures to provide better services. On Wednesday, he was speaking at a programme to inaugurate two additional counters at Trimulgherry post office for Aadhaar enrolments and modifications.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas Naik said that Trimulgherry post office had only one counter for Aadhar enrolments and two additional counters were opened based on public request. Apart from local residents, people from any region of the country can utilize services at the post office, he said. The additional counters would be very useful particularly to defense staff and officers who live in the area, besides locals, he said.

Secunderabad senior superintendent Subramanyam, Trimulgherry postmaster G Ravinder, postal employees association divisional secretary T Srinivas Rao and other staff were present on the occasion.