Live
Just In
Trio booked for obstructing HYDRA demolition
The Madhapur police have registered a case against three individuals for allegedly obstructing the demolition taken up by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) officials at Sunnam Cheruvu in Guttala Begumpet on September 8.
The owners of the illegal constructions who were booked are Venkatesh (35), a driver, his wife Lakshmi (28), a daily wage worker, and Venkatesh’s brother Naresh. They allegedly obstructed the officials by threatening to kill themselves by self-immolation. They poured kerosene over their bodies to prevent the demolition.
The case was booked based on a complaint from A Lakshminarayana, an assistant executive engineer. He alleged that the suspects threatened to self-immolate, thereby hindering his ability to perform his duties as a public servant. An investigation is underway.