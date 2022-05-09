Trio out of 6 held for consuming alcohol while riding bike

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Monday detained three youngsters for allegedly consuming alcohol while riding two-wheelers in the city on Sunday night.

It is reported that the incident came to light after some netizens clicked the photos of the youngsters and posted it on Twitter tagging the Hyderabad Police.

Responding to the tweet, the police with help of cctv footage traced the two-wheelers plate numbers and found the trio. The trio were then sent for counselling. Police are searching for another three youngsters with the information from detained ones.

It is said that 6 youngsters created commotion on the roads and two youngsters were seen consuming alcohol while riding.

The Banjaraa Hills police said that two youngster did not consume alcohol but all six youngsters were riding triples on two-wheelers.