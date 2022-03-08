TRS: Budget progressive; Congress dubs it anti-welfare

Hyderabad: Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, P Ajay Kumar and Kopula Eshwar praised the Budget 2022-23 as welfare-oriented, while the Opposition congress slammed it, saying the proposals lack actual figures. The BJP members stormed the podium and got suspended for disruption of the House.

The ministers reacted separately to Rs 2.56 lakh-crore Budget presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the Assembly. The ministers and MLAs called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the Assembly and extended thanks for the welfare budget. They attributed major allocations to welfare, or pensions, Dalit Bandhu, tribal Rythu Bandhu, agriculture among others, to KCR's commitment and vision. "Our State is progressing on all fronts and surpassed the national per capita income and GDP", they said. "It is pro-poor and pro-farmer Budget, they said.

They thanked to the CM for the regional ring road, eight medical colleges, funds for priority sectors and 'Kalyan Lakshmi' and 'Shadi Mubarak' among other schemes. They said in the proposed allocation to 'Dalit Bandhu' of Rs 17,700 crore welfare got a good share

The leaders said the Palamur RR project, Sitharama, Devadula and others would be completed at the earliest. They hoped that farmers will flourish with the 'Rythu Bandhu' getting Rs 14,800 crore in the Budget; while pensions got Rs 11,728-crore allocation. "We thank KCR for generous allocation of funds for Dalit Bandhu, welfare, flagship programmes and priority sectors", the leaders stated.