TRS dharna is all thunder, no rain: BJP

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan ridiculed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his party leaders Delhi dharna on Monday.

Addressing the BJP's Rythu Deeksha, Muraleedhran called CM KCR as "Commissions Rao" and "Chief of Misleading" and added that the CM was trying to divert people's attention by staging a drama in Delhi in the name of farmers issues.

He alleged that KCR and his party leaders have formed a syndicate with rice millers. "By not reopening paddy procurement centres, the CM is forcing farmers to sell paddy at the lower prices to the millers to make profits by taking commissions. However, fearing farmers' wrath, the TRS chief and his party are enacting a drama in Delhi blaming the Centre," he alleged, adding that the TRS chief had realised that he had lost the trust of all sections of people and his days in CM's chair were numbered.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked KCR to either procure paddy or step down from the government. "The dharna for a couple of hours is nothing but a political drama," said Bandi, reiterating that the Centre was ready to procure every grain of raw rice from Telangana.

"He (CM KCR) claimed that the TRS would conduct a day-long dharna at Telangana Bhavan, but he could not sit even for an hour. How can he think of steering the country?" Bandi asked. He wondered why KCR was creating problems for farmers only in Telangana, while farmers in other States had no issues with the Centre.

BJP national vice-president DK Aruna said that CM KCR who had been misleading farmers have now come out and made it clear that it was the Centre that had been purchasing paddy for the last seven years.

Former MPs Vijayashanti and G Vivek, former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, party MLAs Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender also spoke on the occasion.