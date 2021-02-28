TRS flexes its muscles in Hyderabad grads constituency

Hyderabad: As the campaign heat for the Council elections has picked up, the TRS is going aggressive. All MLAs, MLCs and other leaders, including some ministers have been asked to pitch in and take up the campaign on a large-scale. The party has appointed one leader for every 50 graduates, who would be constantly in touch with the voters and ensure they go to the polling booth and cast their vote.



The main focus of the party is on the graduates' constituency of Mahbubnagar- Rangareddy- Hyderabad constituency where TRS has fielded S Vani Devi, the daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has appointed in-charge ministers for the three districts for this constituency and asked the district ministers to work under them.

The ministers are holding meetings with the party leaders and are giving necessary instructions.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao had a meeting with party workers from Ranga Reddy district, Prashanth Reddy held a meeting Mahbubnagar and Gangula Kamalakar met the cadre in Hyderabad.



TRS leaders say that they will also reach out to the voters through their students wing, teachers and advocates wings.

On the other hand the Opposition parties allege that the ruling party was resorting to unfair practices like distribution of money for votes.

Party leaders said that while the ministers were given responsibility of districts, the MLAs and MLCs were given responsibilities in mandals.

The district leaders, including ZPTCs, MPTCs, corporators, former-corporators in municipalities, market committee members were also roped in. The party would have 'Atmiya Sammelanam' with the graduates in districts. The party leaders are also utilising the membership drive to seek votes.



The TRS leaders have segregated the details of graduates so that they can reach out to them. The party is promoting Vani as an educationist.

Harish Rao during a meeting in Uppal said that Vani Devi has come from a traditional family and a prominent educationist.

He asked the party leaders to ensure all the 30,000 votes in Uppal were polled in favour of Vani Devi.

Harish Rao said that immediately after the end of the election notification will be issued for filling 50,000 posts. The party hopes that this assurance will help the graduates to vote for TRS candidates.





