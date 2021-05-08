TRS gets civic chief posts in ULBs

Hyderabad: TRS candidates became mayor and deputy mayors in two municipal corporations and five municipalities got chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in the indirect election held on Friday. For the first time about 17 elected representatives, who were tested Covid positive, participated in voting through a video calling facility.

The State Election Commission on Friday took up indirect election for two mayors and deputy mayors in Greater Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporations and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in Municipalities of Siddipet, Jadcherla, Nakrekal, Achampet and Kothur.

The corporators and ward members were first administered oaths and later the election was taken up. The TRS leaders were informed about the mayor/ deputy mayor, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons after opening a sealed cover which was approved by TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Party's women wing chief Gundu Sudharani was elected as Mayor for Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Rizwan Shamim Masood took oath as her deputy. Ministers E Dayakar Rao, A Indrakaran Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar announced their names for the top posts before the oath taking ceremony.

In Khammam corporation P Neeraja took oath as Mayor and Fathima Johra took oath of office as her deputy. Minister V Prashanth Reddy announced their names in Khammam Corporation for the oath taking event. In Siddipet Municipality, K Manjula took oath as chairperson and J Kanakaraj as her deputy.

In Jadcherla D Lakshmi Ravinder was elected as chairperson and P Saarika Rammohan as deputy chairperson. In Nakrekal Municipality, R Srinivas Goud took oath as chairman and Umarani as his deputy.

In Kothur Municipality Lavanya Yadav took oath as chairperson and G Ravinder took oath as her Deputy. At Achampet Municipality Edla Narsimha Goud has taken oath as chairman and Shailaja Vishnuvardhan Reddy as deputy chairperson.

According to the authorities, 17 elected representatives had voted through the video calling facility as they were affected with Covid19. As many as nine elected corporators in Warangal, four in Achampet, three in Khammam, one in Kothur municipality voted through the video calling facility.

The authorities followed Covid protocols by providing masks, face shields in the oath taking ceremony.